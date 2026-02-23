Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Boosts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $15,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 264.4% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $147.18 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.34.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price target on CBRE Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

