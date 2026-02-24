28,022 Shares in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMRZ. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amrize by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 306,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter worth about $670,915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter worth about $1,065,029,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $622,085,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amrize news, CFO Ian A. Johnston acquired 1,200 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $76,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 18,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,332.48. The trade was a 6.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amrize Price Performance

Amrize stock opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56. Amrize Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $65.72.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Amrize in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on Amrize and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $70.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Amrize in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

About Amrize

(Free Report)

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Featured Articles

