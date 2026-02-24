Carlyle Group Inc. $CG Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Carlyle Group by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 755.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Group

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $35,343,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,999,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,379,868.20. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Stock Down 7.0%

CG opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.05.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Carlyle Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

