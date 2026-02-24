USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Insider Joshua Foukas Sells 4,461 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Foukas sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $95,197.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $38.32.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.96 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 1.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on USNA. Wall Street Zen upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,485,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 715.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 250,424 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 160,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 125,158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 99,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 109,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc is a Utah‐based company that develops, manufactures and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products through a network of independent distributors. Founded in 1992 by Dr. Myron Wentz, the company’s portfolio includes vitamins, minerals, dietary supplements, weight‐management products and skin‐care formulations. USANA’s products are formulated in its own laboratories to meet pharmaceutical‐grade standards, and the company has invested heavily in research and development and quality control to support its offerings.

Operating primarily through a direct selling model, USANA serves markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

