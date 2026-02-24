Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.14.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

AAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$10.33 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.81 and a twelve month high of C$13.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.42.

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.