Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $15.88 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. CICC Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day moving average of $183.73. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is pricing in enormous Q4 revenue (reports citing ~$65B consensus), which is driving pre-earnings optimism that NVDA will again show explosive datacenter/AI demand. Read More.

Multiple brokerages have reaffirmed/raised bullish ratings and price targets this week (examples: DA Davidson, KeyCorp, Wedbush), supporting upside sentiment ahead of results. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New commercial partnerships and product pushes broaden NVDA’s TAM — notable items include expanded hyperscaler wins (Meta tie‑ups highlighted by analysts) and a push into cybersecurity with partners to protect critical infrastructure using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs. Read More.

New commercial partnerships and product pushes broaden NVDA’s TAM — notable items include expanded hyperscaler wins (Meta tie‑ups highlighted by analysts) and a push into cybersecurity with partners to protect critical infrastructure using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product roadmap and ecosystem stories (laptop chip launch plans, supply‑chain narratives) keep the long-term AI infrastructure case intact but are incremental near-term catalysts versus the earnings print. Read More. — and Read More.

Product roadmap and ecosystem stories (laptop chip launch plans, supply‑chain narratives) keep the long-term AI infrastructure case intact but are incremental near-term catalysts versus the earnings print. Read More. — and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export risk surfaced: Reuters reports a Chinese AI firm trained a model on NVIDIA’s top Blackwell chip despite U.S. export controls — this raises potential compliance risks and political scrutiny that could affect China sales or trigger sanctions. Read More.

Regulatory/export risk surfaced: Reuters reports a Chinese AI firm trained a model on NVIDIA’s top Blackwell chip despite U.S. export controls — this raises potential compliance risks and political scrutiny that could affect China sales or trigger sanctions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts remain skeptical on the near‑term China revenue recovery and on structural demand shifts (private‑credit drying for data‑center builds; some arguing inference demand could shift toward CPUs/custom ASICs), which could temper growth after a beat. Read More. and Read More.

Analysts remain skeptical on the near‑term China revenue recovery and on structural demand shifts (private‑credit drying for data‑center builds; some arguing inference demand could shift toward CPUs/custom ASICs), which could temper growth after a beat. Read More. and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings options positioning and high implied volatility mean a large post‑earnings IV collapse is possible — even a beat could see a sharp short‑term price drop as premiums unwind. This raises event‑risk for traders around the print. Read More.

Pre-earnings options positioning and high implied volatility mean a large post‑earnings IV collapse is possible — even a beat could see a sharp short‑term price drop as premiums unwind. This raises event‑risk for traders around the print. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical headlines (tariff rulings and related market jitters) are driving rotation out of growth names today; that can amplify NVDA’s intraday volatility despite company‑specific positives. Read More.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

