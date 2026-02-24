Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 2,255 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85,351 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 84.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $3,615,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,550,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $646.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $525.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.00. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $404.42 and a 1 year high of $674.19. The stock has a market cap of $175.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Key Deere & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target sharply to $730 and maintained an Overweight, one of several recent target increases that support a higher-through-cycle valuation for Deere. Morgan Stanley raises DE target

Morgan Stanley raised its price target sharply to $730 and maintained an Overweight, one of several recent target increases that support a higher-through-cycle valuation for Deere. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms have raised price targets (examples: $793, $775, $750, $736 and $615 in recent notes), reflecting analyst views that Deere’s Q1 beat and raised guidance justify higher through‑cycle earnings and price targets. Sample price target raise

Multiple firms have raised price targets (examples: $793, $775, $750, $736 and $615 in recent notes), reflecting analyst views that Deere’s Q1 beat and raised guidance justify higher through‑cycle earnings and price targets. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and models are rerating Deere after a strong Q1 (revenue and EPS beat plus raised guidance), with some fair‑value estimates moving materially higher—this underpins the bullish thesis for longer‑term earnings power. Narrative shift after Q1

Analysts and models are rerating Deere after a strong Q1 (revenue and EPS beat plus raised guidance), with some fair‑value estimates moving materially higher—this underpins the bullish thesis for longer‑term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Bayer and John Deere announced tighter integration between FieldView and Operations Center to streamline prescription-to-execution workflows for U.S. farmers — a product/partnership win that could improve product stickiness and services revenue. Bayer partnership

Bayer and John Deere announced tighter integration between FieldView and Operations Center to streamline prescription-to-execution workflows for U.S. farmers — a product/partnership win that could improve product stickiness and services revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Deere is drawing heavy retail and institutional attention (high search/coverage), which increases intraday volatility as investors digest conflicting analyst views. Watch volume and short‑term news flow. Zacks investor attention

Deere is drawing heavy retail and institutional attention (high search/coverage), which increases intraday volatility as investors digest conflicting analyst views. Watch volume and short‑term news flow. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies downgraded Deere to Underperform/Sell, arguing the stock already prices in a full farm cycle recovery while U.S. farm incomes remain under pressure — that bearish call is a primary driver of near‑term selling pressure and increased debate about valuation. Jefferies downgrade

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $515.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at $59,160,775.30. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,920. This represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.