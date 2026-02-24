Dakota Wealth Management Sells 116,064 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116,064 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BSX opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average is $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.69 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.