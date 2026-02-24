Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $550.3333.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ESLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Stock Up 2.9%
Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.
Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elbit Systems
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.