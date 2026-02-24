Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLTGet Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $550.3333.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 2.9%

ESLT opened at $745.58 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $294.99 and a twelve month high of $749.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $661.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

