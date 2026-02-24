Sen. David McCormick Sells The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares

Senator David McCormick (Republican-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). In a filing disclosed on February 22nd, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group stock on January 23rd.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 11/28/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 11/25/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 11/24/2025.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $891.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $922.45 and its 200 day moving average is $832.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Positive Sentiment: Goldman raised its 2026 crude forecasts (Brent and WTI) citing lower OECD stockpiles and expects OPEC+ to gradually add supply — a view that supports higher oil prices and could boost Goldman’s commodities trading and advisory businesses. Article Link

Goldman cut its forecast for Iraq's 2026 oil output, implying tighter supply than previously expected — another factor lifting near-term oil price expectations and supporting Goldman's trading desks.

Goldman raised its Q4 oil price outlook after seeing lower OECD stocks, a research-driven repricing that helps trading and structuring revenue leverage to energy markets.

Goldman's research/coverage actions — including initiating coverage of Credo Technology Group (CRDO) with a Buy and setting a $165 target — highlight ongoing investment-banking and equity research activity that can support deal flow and client engagement.

Market commentary notes multiple banks (including Goldman) have lifted oil price targets as supply dynamics shift; this supports GS's commodities view but is already priced into markets to varying degrees.

Goldman's Prime Services desk reports hedge funds have been the fastest net sellers of global equities since last April — a drawdown in client activity that can reduce trading volumes, prime-broker fees and short-term revenue.

The Supreme Court's tariff decisions and subsequent market/legal fallout have left uncertainty around consumer prices and trade policy; Goldman warns prices won't quickly fall, which keeps inflation and policy risk elevated and may weigh on risk assets and client activity.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $742.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Dbs Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $916.86.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total transaction of $4,492,196.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,548.75. The trade was a 32.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total value of $43,439,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,758,150. This represents a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

David McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

McCormick (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Pennsylvania. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David McCormick was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, and lives in Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper, during which time he was deployed to the Middle East during the First Gulf War and reached the rank of Captain. McCormick received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and his Ph.D. in international affairs from Princeton University. His professional experience includes working as the CEO of a tech startup and of Bridgewater Associates, an investment management firm, and under secretary in both the Department of Commerce and the Department of the Treasury.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

