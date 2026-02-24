International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.6667.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Pareto Securities upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 182,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,363.76. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $63,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,373.27. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $502,610 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in International Seaways by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,290,000 after acquiring an additional 68,248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 7.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,994,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,929,000 after purchasing an additional 139,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 43.9% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 709,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,866,000 after buying an additional 216,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,013,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. International Seaways has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

International Seaways, Inc (NYSE: INSW) is an independent tanker company that provides seaborne transportation services to oil companies, commodity traders and national oil companies. The firm’s operations focus on the carriage of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering both time­ charter and voyage­ charter arrangements. With a modern fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium range (MR) and Handy product tankers, International Seaways supports global energy supply chains across major trade routes.

Founded in 1997 as Diamond S Shipping, the company completed its initial public offering in the late 1990s and rebranded to International Seaways in September 2018.

