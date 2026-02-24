Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Position Boosted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 343,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,545,448. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $165.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.77. The company has a market capitalization of $383.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

