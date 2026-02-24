Rep. Daniel Meuser Sells Off Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Representative Daniel Meuser (Republican-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on February 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on January 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Daniel Meuser also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/30/2026.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.50 and its 200-day moving average is $183.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 94,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 391,382 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,075,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is pricing in enormous Q4 revenue (reports citing ~$65B consensus), which is driving pre-earnings optimism that NVDA will again show explosive datacenter/AI demand. Read More.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Dan Meuser (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Meuser (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

On October 22, 2023, Meuser announced he was running to replace Kevin McCarthy (R) as speaker of the U.S. House in the 118th Congress. On October 23, Meuser withdrew from the race.

Prior to joining Congress, Meuser served as the head of the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue from 2011 to 2015 under Gov. Tom Corbett (R). He also worked as the President of Pride Mobility Corporation, a motorized wheelchair manufacturer.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

