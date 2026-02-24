Colonial Trust Co SC Invests $1.36 Million in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 100.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,485.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,287.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,066.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.89. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,493.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $1,200.00 price target on ASML in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Stories

