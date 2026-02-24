Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is ProShare Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,554,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 681,512 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $864,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $311.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.38 and a 200 day moving average of $280.27. The company has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $354.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock valued at $119,145,289 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.