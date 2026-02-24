Mutual Advisors LLC Has $61.88 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,716 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $61,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uptick Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,013,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,054,999,000 after buying an additional 285,846 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Arete Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is pricing in enormous Q4 revenue (reports citing ~$65B consensus), which is driving pre-earnings optimism that NVDA will again show explosive datacenter/AI demand. Read More.

Wall Street is pricing in enormous Q4 revenue (reports citing ~$65B consensus), which is driving pre-earnings optimism that NVDA will again show explosive datacenter/AI demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages have reaffirmed/raised bullish ratings and price targets this week (examples: DA Davidson, KeyCorp, Wedbush), supporting upside sentiment ahead of results. Read More.

Multiple brokerages have reaffirmed/raised bullish ratings and price targets this week (examples: DA Davidson, KeyCorp, Wedbush), supporting upside sentiment ahead of results. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New commercial partnerships and product pushes broaden NVDA’s TAM — notable items include expanded hyperscaler wins (Meta tie‑ups highlighted by analysts) and a push into cybersecurity with partners to protect critical infrastructure using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs. Read More.

New commercial partnerships and product pushes broaden NVDA’s TAM — notable items include expanded hyperscaler wins (Meta tie‑ups highlighted by analysts) and a push into cybersecurity with partners to protect critical infrastructure using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product roadmap and ecosystem stories (laptop chip launch plans, supply‑chain narratives) keep the long-term AI infrastructure case intact but are incremental near-term catalysts versus the earnings print. Read More. — and Read More.

Product roadmap and ecosystem stories (laptop chip launch plans, supply‑chain narratives) keep the long-term AI infrastructure case intact but are incremental near-term catalysts versus the earnings print. Read More. — and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export risk surfaced: Reuters reports a Chinese AI firm trained a model on NVIDIA’s top Blackwell chip despite U.S. export controls — this raises potential compliance risks and political scrutiny that could affect China sales or trigger sanctions. Read More.

Regulatory/export risk surfaced: Reuters reports a Chinese AI firm trained a model on NVIDIA’s top Blackwell chip despite U.S. export controls — this raises potential compliance risks and political scrutiny that could affect China sales or trigger sanctions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts remain skeptical on the near‑term China revenue recovery and on structural demand shifts (private‑credit drying for data‑center builds; some arguing inference demand could shift toward CPUs/custom ASICs), which could temper growth after a beat. Read More. and Read More.

Analysts remain skeptical on the near‑term China revenue recovery and on structural demand shifts (private‑credit drying for data‑center builds; some arguing inference demand could shift toward CPUs/custom ASICs), which could temper growth after a beat. Read More. and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings options positioning and high implied volatility mean a large post‑earnings IV collapse is possible — even a beat could see a sharp short‑term price drop as premiums unwind. This raises event‑risk for traders around the print. Read More.

Pre-earnings options positioning and high implied volatility mean a large post‑earnings IV collapse is possible — even a beat could see a sharp short‑term price drop as premiums unwind. This raises event‑risk for traders around the print. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical headlines (tariff rulings and related market jitters) are driving rotation out of growth names today; that can amplify NVDA’s intraday volatility despite company‑specific positives. Read More.

NVDA opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.50 and its 200 day moving average is $183.73.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

