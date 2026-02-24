Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174,219 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Medical Properties Trust worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 388,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 29,515 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $240,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 410,374 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 32,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 656,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, financing, and owning net-leased hospital facilities. Through sale-leaseback transactions, direct acquisitions and recapitalizations, the company provides capital to healthcare operators while maintaining long-term, triple-net lease agreements. Its portfolio encompasses general acute care hospitals, rehabilitation facilities and other healthcare-related real estate assets and is structured to deliver stable, long-duration rental income streams.

Founded in 2003 and based in Birmingham, Alabama, Medical Properties Trust completed its initial public offering in 2004.

