Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF $UAE

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 3.60% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the third quarter worth about $797,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 361,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UAE opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $180.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.41. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.1883 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 196.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

