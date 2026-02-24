Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Stock Holdings Lifted by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 219,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 293,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,452.55. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.