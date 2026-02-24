Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,621 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alphabet Price Performance
GOOGL opened at $311.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial set a $415.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $348.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.57.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet
More Alphabet News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded Alphabet, citing that the company has “three key traits of an AI winner” — an analyst upgrade that supports the AI-led growth narrative and can boost investor confidence. Wells Fargo upgrades Google parent Alphabet, says it has ‘3 key traits of AI winner’
- Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital raised its price target on GOOGL to $355 and kept a Buy rating — a notable analyst vote of confidence implying meaningful upside from current levels. Loop Capital adjusts price target on Alphabet to $355
- Positive Sentiment: Product and AI momentum: Google launched Lyria 3 (music-generation) in beta and is getting picked as a top growth stock by some outlets — incremental product wins that reinforce Alphabet’s AI growth story and monetization pathways. Alphabet (GOOGL) Expands AI Reach Amid Market Debate
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry capex backdrop: Bridgewater estimates Big Tech will invest about $650B in AI infrastructure in 2026 — a structural tailwind for Alphabet’s cloud and AI services, though it also heightens competition and capacity risk. Big Tech to invest about $650 billion in AI in 2026, Bridgewater says
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Apple may pay to use Alphabet’s Gemini in Siri and Waymo clarified robotaxi remote‑driving practices — potential commercial upside and regulatory clarification, but still subject to confirmation and regulatory scrutiny. Alphabet Sits At Center Of AI And Robotaxi Shifts
- Negative Sentiment: Renaissance sold about $700M in Alphabet dividend stock — a sizable institutional sell that can add near-term selling pressure. Alphabet: Renaissance sells $700 million in dividend stock
- Negative Sentiment: An Alphabet insider sold ~$14.3M of shares — a headline that can weigh on sentiment even if occasional in normal insider activity. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Insider Sells $14,341,182.30 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Wider market worry: coverage notes hyperscalers are funding AI buildouts increasingly with debt, raising questions about capex returns and investor risk tolerance — a sector headwind that can pressure GOOGL alongside peers. How the AI debt binge shattered hyperscalers’ ‘unspoken contract’ with investors
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total transaction of $10,637,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,211,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,945,705.60. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,112,482 shares of company stock worth $119,145,289 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.