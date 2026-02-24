Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,621 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $311.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial set a $415.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $348.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.57.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total transaction of $10,637,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,211,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,945,705.60. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,112,482 shares of company stock worth $119,145,289 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

