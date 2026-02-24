Rhumbline Advisers Buys 46,639 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,015,000 after purchasing an additional 306,936 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 107.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,142,000 after buying an additional 973,374 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 858.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,204,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after buying an additional 1,079,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4,507.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 692,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.57. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 8.09%.Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

