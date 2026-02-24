Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 175,945 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Wendy’s worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 19,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 145.93% and a net margin of 7.58%.The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company’s menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy’s has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy’s expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

