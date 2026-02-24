Harvey Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Harvey Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.3% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $17,472,482,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 98,917.0% during the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,956,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,898,088 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $266.18 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.84 and its 200 day moving average is $258.44.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Argus set a $325.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

