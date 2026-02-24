Nestle SA $NSRGY Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nestle were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestle in the 3rd quarter worth $4,259,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestle by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 924,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,185 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Nestle by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestle by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nestle by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.35. Nestle SA has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Nestle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Nestlé SA is a Swiss multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland. Founded in 1866 by Henri Nestlé, the company has grown into a global consumer goods firm and its American depositary receipts trade in the United States under the OTCMKTS ticker NSRGY. Nestlé operates across a broad range of food and beverage categories and is widely recognized for its portfolio of consumer-facing brands and products.

The company’s main business activities include the manufacture, marketing and distribution of products in categories such as coffee and other beverages, bottled water, dairy and infant nutrition, prepared meals and culinary products, confectionery, and pet care.

