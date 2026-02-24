Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 2,704 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 4.3% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,355,852.70. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citic Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

Get Our Latest Report on NVDA

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is pricing in enormous Q4 revenue (reports citing ~$65B consensus), which is driving pre-earnings optimism that NVDA will again show explosive datacenter/AI demand. Read More.

Wall Street is pricing in enormous Q4 revenue (reports citing ~$65B consensus), which is driving pre-earnings optimism that NVDA will again show explosive datacenter/AI demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages have reaffirmed/raised bullish ratings and price targets this week (examples: DA Davidson, KeyCorp, Wedbush), supporting upside sentiment ahead of results. Read More.

Multiple brokerages have reaffirmed/raised bullish ratings and price targets this week (examples: DA Davidson, KeyCorp, Wedbush), supporting upside sentiment ahead of results. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New commercial partnerships and product pushes broaden NVDA’s TAM — notable items include expanded hyperscaler wins (Meta tie‑ups highlighted by analysts) and a push into cybersecurity with partners to protect critical infrastructure using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs. Read More.

New commercial partnerships and product pushes broaden NVDA’s TAM — notable items include expanded hyperscaler wins (Meta tie‑ups highlighted by analysts) and a push into cybersecurity with partners to protect critical infrastructure using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product roadmap and ecosystem stories (laptop chip launch plans, supply‑chain narratives) keep the long-term AI infrastructure case intact but are incremental near-term catalysts versus the earnings print. Read More. — and Read More.

Product roadmap and ecosystem stories (laptop chip launch plans, supply‑chain narratives) keep the long-term AI infrastructure case intact but are incremental near-term catalysts versus the earnings print. Read More. — and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export risk surfaced: Reuters reports a Chinese AI firm trained a model on NVIDIA’s top Blackwell chip despite U.S. export controls — this raises potential compliance risks and political scrutiny that could affect China sales or trigger sanctions. Read More.

Regulatory/export risk surfaced: Reuters reports a Chinese AI firm trained a model on NVIDIA’s top Blackwell chip despite U.S. export controls — this raises potential compliance risks and political scrutiny that could affect China sales or trigger sanctions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts remain skeptical on the near‑term China revenue recovery and on structural demand shifts (private‑credit drying for data‑center builds; some arguing inference demand could shift toward CPUs/custom ASICs), which could temper growth after a beat. Read More. and Read More.

Analysts remain skeptical on the near‑term China revenue recovery and on structural demand shifts (private‑credit drying for data‑center builds; some arguing inference demand could shift toward CPUs/custom ASICs), which could temper growth after a beat. Read More. and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings options positioning and high implied volatility mean a large post‑earnings IV collapse is possible — even a beat could see a sharp short‑term price drop as premiums unwind. This raises event‑risk for traders around the print. Read More.

Pre-earnings options positioning and high implied volatility mean a large post‑earnings IV collapse is possible — even a beat could see a sharp short‑term price drop as premiums unwind. This raises event‑risk for traders around the print. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical headlines (tariff rulings and related market jitters) are driving rotation out of growth names today; that can amplify NVDA’s intraday volatility despite company‑specific positives. Read More.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9%

NVIDIA stock opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.73.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.