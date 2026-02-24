NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 9.3% of Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,593,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,215,983,000 after buying an additional 2,623,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,668,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,594,110,000 after buying an additional 4,209,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.73. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Arete Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street is pricing in enormous Q4 revenue (reports citing ~$65B consensus), which is driving pre-earnings optimism that NVDA will again show explosive datacenter/AI demand.

Multiple brokerages have reaffirmed/raised bullish ratings and price targets this week (examples: DA Davidson, KeyCorp, Wedbush), supporting upside sentiment ahead of results.

New commercial partnerships and product pushes broaden NVDA's TAM — notable items include expanded hyperscaler wins (Meta tie‑ups highlighted by analysts) and a push into cybersecurity with partners to protect critical infrastructure using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs.

Product roadmap and ecosystem stories (laptop chip launch plans, supply‑chain narratives) keep the long-term AI infrastructure case intact but are incremental near-term catalysts versus the earnings print.

Regulatory/export risk surfaced: Reuters reports a Chinese AI firm trained a model on NVIDIA's top Blackwell chip despite U.S. export controls — this raises potential compliance risks and political scrutiny that could affect China sales or trigger sanctions.

Analysts remain skeptical on the near‑term China revenue recovery and on structural demand shifts (private‑credit drying for data‑center builds; some arguing inference demand could shift toward CPUs/custom ASICs), which could temper growth after a beat.

Pre-earnings options positioning and high implied volatility mean a large post‑earnings IV collapse is possible — even a beat could see a sharp short‑term price drop as premiums unwind. This raises event‑risk for traders around the print.

Macro/geopolitical headlines (tariff rulings and related market jitters) are driving rotation out of growth names today; that can amplify NVDA's intraday volatility despite company‑specific positives.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

