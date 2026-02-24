NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,916 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,593,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,215,983,000 after buying an additional 2,623,678 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,668,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,594,110,000 after buying an additional 4,209,423 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is pricing in enormous Q4 revenue (reports citing ~$65B consensus), which is driving pre-earnings optimism that NVDA will again show explosive datacenter/AI demand. Read More.

Wall Street is pricing in enormous Q4 revenue (reports citing ~$65B consensus), which is driving pre-earnings optimism that NVDA will again show explosive datacenter/AI demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages have reaffirmed/raised bullish ratings and price targets this week (examples: DA Davidson, KeyCorp, Wedbush), supporting upside sentiment ahead of results. Read More.

Multiple brokerages have reaffirmed/raised bullish ratings and price targets this week (examples: DA Davidson, KeyCorp, Wedbush), supporting upside sentiment ahead of results. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New commercial partnerships and product pushes broaden NVDA’s TAM — notable items include expanded hyperscaler wins (Meta tie‑ups highlighted by analysts) and a push into cybersecurity with partners to protect critical infrastructure using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs. Read More.

New commercial partnerships and product pushes broaden NVDA’s TAM — notable items include expanded hyperscaler wins (Meta tie‑ups highlighted by analysts) and a push into cybersecurity with partners to protect critical infrastructure using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product roadmap and ecosystem stories (laptop chip launch plans, supply‑chain narratives) keep the long-term AI infrastructure case intact but are incremental near-term catalysts versus the earnings print. Read More. — and Read More.

Product roadmap and ecosystem stories (laptop chip launch plans, supply‑chain narratives) keep the long-term AI infrastructure case intact but are incremental near-term catalysts versus the earnings print. Read More. — and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export risk surfaced: Reuters reports a Chinese AI firm trained a model on NVIDIA’s top Blackwell chip despite U.S. export controls — this raises potential compliance risks and political scrutiny that could affect China sales or trigger sanctions. Read More.

Regulatory/export risk surfaced: Reuters reports a Chinese AI firm trained a model on NVIDIA’s top Blackwell chip despite U.S. export controls — this raises potential compliance risks and political scrutiny that could affect China sales or trigger sanctions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts remain skeptical on the near‑term China revenue recovery and on structural demand shifts (private‑credit drying for data‑center builds; some arguing inference demand could shift toward CPUs/custom ASICs), which could temper growth after a beat. Read More. and Read More.

Analysts remain skeptical on the near‑term China revenue recovery and on structural demand shifts (private‑credit drying for data‑center builds; some arguing inference demand could shift toward CPUs/custom ASICs), which could temper growth after a beat. Read More. and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings options positioning and high implied volatility mean a large post‑earnings IV collapse is possible — even a beat could see a sharp short‑term price drop as premiums unwind. This raises event‑risk for traders around the print. Read More.

Pre-earnings options positioning and high implied volatility mean a large post‑earnings IV collapse is possible — even a beat could see a sharp short‑term price drop as premiums unwind. This raises event‑risk for traders around the print. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical headlines (tariff rulings and related market jitters) are driving rotation out of growth names today; that can amplify NVDA’s intraday volatility despite company‑specific positives. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Melius Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at $229,196,578.86. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.