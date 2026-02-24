Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.09 Million Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. $ARR

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,287 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 139.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 311.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $123,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240.60. This trade represents a 87.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. Compass Point began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, JonesTrading cut their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARR opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.46.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 16.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 105.49%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is a mortgage real estate investment trust that was formed in 2008 to acquire and manage a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company’s investments are primarily agency-sponsored and agency-guaranteed RMBS issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, along with credit risk transfer securities and select non-agency residential and multifamily RMBS. By focusing on high-quality mortgage assets, ARMOUR Residential REIT seeks to generate stable income and preserve capital through diversified exposure to the U.S.

