Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $48.3730 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $329.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 49,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $68,838.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 299,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,152.10. This represents a 14.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKBA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AKBA

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead product candidate, vadadustat, is an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor designed to treat anemia associated with chronic kidney disease in both dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis patients. Akebia’s research and development efforts also extend to preclinical programs targeting nephrology and related metabolic disorders.

Since its founding in 2007, Akebia has pursued strategic collaborations to advance its clinical pipeline and expand its market reach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.