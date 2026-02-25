Julie Galbo Acquires 62 Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) insider Julie Galbo purchased 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$177.69 per share, with a total value of A$11,017.03.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $278.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 29th will be issued a $2.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 131.0%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s payout ratio is 82.74%.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans. It also provides institutional banking services; funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services; home, car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance products, as well as retail, premium, business, offshore services.

