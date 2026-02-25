Park-Ohio (PKOH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.16. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Park-Ohio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Ronna Romney sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $60,362.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,273.76. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth $297,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 4,446.0% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

