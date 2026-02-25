Woori Bank (WF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.8980 per share and revenue of $1.8397 billion for the quarter.

Woori Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WF opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. Woori Bank has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woori Bank presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woori Bank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Woori Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,300,000 after acquiring an additional 61,178 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Woori Bank by 14.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 298,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,785,000 after buying an additional 37,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Woori Bank by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 118,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 117,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Woori Bank by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woori Bank Company Profile

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. (NYSE: WF) is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank’s core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

Featured Articles

