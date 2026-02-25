AFC Gamma (AFCG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect AFC Gamma to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $5.3570 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.02. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

AFCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of AFC Gamma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.75.

In other AFC Gamma news, Director Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 25,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,861,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,876,348.90. The trade was a 0.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 169,000 shares of company stock worth $495,140. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFC Gamma, Inc is a specialty finance real estate investment trust that focuses on providing structured financing solutions to companies operating and developing digital infrastructure and life science real estate assets. As a REIT, AFC Gamma seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a diversified portfolio of loans, preferred equity and other financing structures that are secured by tangible property collateral or contractual revenue streams.

The company’s primary business activities include originating, acquiring and managing secured loans and equity investments that support wireless and broadband network deployment, data center expansion, and life sciences facility development.

