Ellington Credit (EARN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $12.7060 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Shares of EARN opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Ellington Credit has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $192.12 million, a P/E ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ellington Credit in the second quarter worth $83,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ellington Credit by 109.1% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 36,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EARN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $6.00 price objective on Ellington Credit in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Ellington Credit Income Fund (NYSE: EARN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate current income through a diversified portfolio of mortgage- and asset-backed securities. The fund primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and asset-backed securities (ABS), with additional exposure to commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and related structured credit instruments. To enhance income and manage risk, the fund employs leverage and derivative strategies such as interest rate swaps and credit default swaps, allowing it to adjust duration and credit exposure dynamically.

The fund is externally managed and advised by Ellington Management Group, LLC, an established investment firm specializing in mortgage credit and structured products.

