Hycroft Mining (HYMC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $1.0430 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 2.61. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 18.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

In other news, SVP David Brian Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 81,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,494.70. The trade was a 15.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Eric Sprott bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,903,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,800,753.20. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,905,824 shares of company stock worth $85,581,337. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 5,537.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

