Luogang Chen Purchases 10,000 Shares of Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Stock

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Free Report) Director Luogang Chen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Luogang Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 5th, Luogang Chen purchased 1,000 shares of Brixton Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

Brixton Metals Stock Performance

Shares of BBB opened at C$1.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Brixton Metals Co. has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.78.

Brixton Metals Company Profile

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Marksmen Capital Inc and changed its name to Brixton Metals Corporation in November 2010. Brixton Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

