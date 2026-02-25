American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $1.7402 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.90%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $48,651.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $49,694.16. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,839 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,388. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company’s flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

