Ian Prentice Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Cosmo Metals (ASX:CMO) Stock

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2026

Cosmo Metals Limited (ASX:CMOGet Free Report) insider Ian Prentice acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00.

Cosmo Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.54 million, a PE ratio of -1,810.11 and a beta of 0.10.

About Cosmo Metals

Cosmo Metals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group elements. Its flagship project is the Yamarna project that includes the Mt Venn and Eastern Mafic prospects, which comprise nine granted exploration licenses, two granted prospecting license, and two applications for an exploration and a prospecting license with a total area of 370 square kilometers. Cosmo Metals Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

