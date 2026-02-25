Ian Prentice Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Cosmo Metals (ASX:CMO) Stock

Cosmo Metals Limited (ASX:CMO – Get Free Report) insider Ian Prentice acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00.
Cosmo Metals Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.54 million, a PE ratio of -1,810.11 and a beta of 0.10.
About Cosmo Metals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cosmo Metals
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Cosmo Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmo Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.