Vinci Compass Investments (VINP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2434 per share and revenue of $51.8360 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

Shares of VINP opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $803.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. Vinci Compass Investments has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $13.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VINP. Wall Street Zen raised Vinci Compass Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 125,711 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the second quarter worth about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

