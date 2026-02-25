Peter McGrath Purchases 400,000 Shares of Comms Group (ASX:CCG) Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) insider Peter McGrath bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of A$26,800.00.
Comms Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a P/E ratio of -283.71 and a beta of 1.05.
Comms Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Comms Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Comms Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comms Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.