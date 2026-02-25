Peter McGrath Purchases 400,000 Shares of Comms Group (ASX:CCG) Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) insider Peter McGrath bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of A$26,800.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a P/E ratio of -283.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Comms Group Company Profile

Comms Group Limited provides telecommunications and Information Technology (IT) services in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and internationally. It offers IT managed, cloud hosting, cloud communications, and unified communications services. The company was formerly known as CommsChoice Group Limited and changed its name to Comms Group Limited in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

