Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $40.50 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

NYSE:MX opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $94.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Magnachip Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 78.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 119,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,030,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Magnachip Semiconductor

About Magnachip Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Inc is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog and mixed-signal solutions for the display, power management and lighting markets. Its core product portfolio includes display driver ICs for LCD and OLED panels, high-voltage MOSFETs, DC-DC converters, LED driver ICs and power management devices used in consumer electronics, mobile devices, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from MagnaChip, Magnachip is incorporated in the United States with design and sales offices strategically located across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.