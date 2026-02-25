Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading 4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $127.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Corning traded as high as $148.70 and last traded at $145.0790. Approximately 18,534,119 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,566,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.51.

GLW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corning from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Corning from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $450,691.42. This trade represents a 81.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 1,531 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $204,771.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 95,687 shares of company stock worth $11,249,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.65. The firm has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

