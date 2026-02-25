Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.3333.

Several research firms have commented on AVT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Avnet from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $66.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Avnet has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $68.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 0.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Avnet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 132.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 1,116.7% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet’s offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

