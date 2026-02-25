Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS)

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,126 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 23% compared to the average daily volume of 1,722 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOLS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Solstice Advanced Mat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Solstice Advanced Mat Price Performance

NASDAQ SOLS opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion and a PE ratio of 304.19. Solstice Advanced Mat has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solstice Advanced Mat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLS. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

About Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

