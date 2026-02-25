Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.2857.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price objective on Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.22. Q2 has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $96.68.

In related news, COO Himagiri K. Mukkamala sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $222,808.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 96,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,669.28. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 8,559 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $630,627.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,829,351.04. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,778. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 35.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Q2 by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,023,000 after acquiring an additional 95,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 186,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

