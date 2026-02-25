Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 3.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $300.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Salesforce traded as low as $174.57 and last traded at $177.9990. 15,464,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 11,775,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.16.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.56.

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $258.64 per share, with a total value of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,499.28. The trade was a 22.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.19. The company has a market cap of $173.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

