Robert W. Baird Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $300.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial set a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $334.00 to $320.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $149.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 292.08 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $141.56 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.32 and its 200 day moving average is $257.39.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The business had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raj Judge sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $793,559.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,394 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,343.08. This represents a 4.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Beer sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $148,048.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $790,119.20. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,509. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 8.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 9.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 526.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zscaler and Bharti Airtel launched an AI & Cyber Threat Research Center to deepen Zscaler’s India footprint and AI security capabilities — a strategic win that supports long‑term revenue and local market influence. Article Title

Zscaler and Bharti Airtel launched an AI & Cyber Threat Research Center to deepen Zscaler’s India footprint and AI security capabilities — a strategic win that supports long‑term revenue and local market influence. Positive Sentiment: A bullish Seeking Alpha piece highlights Zscaler’s strong retention, AI/data security expansion and a growing moat in AI‑agent security — a narrative that can attract long‑term investors despite near‑term margin noise. Article Title

A bullish Seeking Alpha piece highlights Zscaler’s strong retention, AI/data security expansion and a growing moat in AI‑agent security — a narrative that can attract long‑term investors despite near‑term margin noise. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $280 price target, signalling continued analyst conviction in Zscaler’s growth thesis. Article Title

Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $280 price target, signalling continued analyst conviction in Zscaler’s growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Several large firms lowered price targets (JPMorgan to $267, Mizuho to $265, Robert W. Baird to $300) but generally kept Outperform/Buy ratings — this underscores belief in upside while acknowledging sector multiple compression. Article Title

Several large firms lowered price targets (JPMorgan to $267, Mizuho to $265, Robert W. Baird to $300) but generally kept Outperform/Buy ratings — this underscores belief in upside while acknowledging sector multiple compression. Negative Sentiment: BTIG cut its target sharply (from $365 to $209) and sector headlines around Anthropic’s new AI security tool triggered a broad selloff in cybersecurity names, creating near‑term downside risk and multiplier compression for ZS. Article Title

BTIG cut its target sharply (from $365 to $209) and sector headlines around Anthropic’s new AI security tool triggered a broad selloff in cybersecurity names, creating near‑term downside risk and multiplier compression for ZS. Negative Sentiment: Market headlines (CNBC/Yahoo/MSN) show Zscaler and peers fell after the Anthropic tool launch, reflecting investor concerns that advanced AI tools may compress demand or replace some vendor workflows in security. Article Title

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

