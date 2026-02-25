Rakesh Sharma Purchases 12,622 Shares of Mony Group (LON:MONY) Stock

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Rakesh Sharma acquired 12,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 158 per share, for a total transaction of £19,942.76.

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 157.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 188.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. Mony Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 139.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 224.80. The stock has a market cap of £823.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported GBX 15.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Mony Group had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mony Group Plc will post 19.1090909 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Mony Group from GBX 260 to GBX 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 275.

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others. Our purpose is to help households save money by giving them access to free online tools that enable them to compare and switch products.

