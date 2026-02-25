Floor & Decor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 13,497 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 331% compared to the average volume of 3,129 put options.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 83,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 48,981 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 74.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $64,450,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FND shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.24.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 4.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Featured Stories

