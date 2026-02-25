Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Sets New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 482.50 and last traded at GBX 442.60, with a volume of 7220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 448.80.

Specifically, insider Gary Guidry acquired 761 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 561 per share, for a total transaction of £4,269.21.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 7.5%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 357.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 324.26. The stock has a market cap of £151.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

